Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 17,317 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MBIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
MBIA Trading Down 1.1 %
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MBIA Profile
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
