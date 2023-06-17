Diametric Capital LP Sells 7,567 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AGS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

