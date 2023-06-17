Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,238 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.