Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,463 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

