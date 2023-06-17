QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.