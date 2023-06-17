Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $37,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

APD opened at $293.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

