Natixis Acquires Shares of 77,042 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $443.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.60 and a 200-day moving average of $478.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

