Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $702.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $667.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

