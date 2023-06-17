Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 847 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 245,847 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 210,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,430,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 1.9 %

MCO stock opened at $341.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.65.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.