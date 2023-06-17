Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

