Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.39 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

