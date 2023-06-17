Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,531,111 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Salesforce worth $129,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 557.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,125 shares of company stock worth $141,439,507 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

