3,791 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.14.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
