Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Trading Down 1.3 %

GDOT opened at $19.44 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $412.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

