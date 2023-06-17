Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $233,000 in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.