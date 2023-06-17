12,321 Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Acquired by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 42.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 576,456 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 634.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $844.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.