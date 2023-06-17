Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,167 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

