Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

MTW stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

