Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,883 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

