Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMC Networks Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $11.49 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $494.17 million, a P/E ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
