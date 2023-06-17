Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $11.49 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $494.17 million, a P/E ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.