Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

