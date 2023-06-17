Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

