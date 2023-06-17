Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Stock Up 0.3 %
FWRD stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Forward Air Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.
Forward Air Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.