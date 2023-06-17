732 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $517.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.78. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

