3,730 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

