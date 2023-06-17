Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.86.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

