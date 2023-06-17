1,131 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average of $233.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

