Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Gold Stock Performance

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.23. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

