16,039 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.