Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $46.39.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

