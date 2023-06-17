Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.23 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

