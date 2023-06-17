Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,388.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $910,390. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.