Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

