Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,992 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $60.73 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

