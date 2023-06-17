Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $3,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $657,984.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,898.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

