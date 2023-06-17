Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAR Price Performance
AIR stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.
Insider Transactions at AAR
In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $3,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $657,984.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,898.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
