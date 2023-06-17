Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. UBS Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.