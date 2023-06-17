Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albany International by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

