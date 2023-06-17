Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after acquiring an additional 493,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $101.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

