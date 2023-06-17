Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,103 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

