Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $353,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $4,266,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KO opened at $61.67 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

