Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.97. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

