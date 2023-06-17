4,836 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

