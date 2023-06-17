Benin Management CORP Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

