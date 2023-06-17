Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,550 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

