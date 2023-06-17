Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $48,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

