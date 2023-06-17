Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 12,750.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Doximity were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 274,053 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $32.52 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.