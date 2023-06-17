Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $62,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.