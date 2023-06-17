Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 207.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.