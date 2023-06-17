Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 207.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

