Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 2,524 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 18,028.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 164,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 166,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

