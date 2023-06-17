Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

