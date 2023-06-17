Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

ILMN opened at $205.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day moving average of $209.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

